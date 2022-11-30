Contrasting Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) & NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% NanoString Technologies -106.94% -111.76% -33.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.13 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.03 NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 1.96 -$115.25 million ($3.14) -1.95

Clarus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Clarus Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,146.38%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 367.62%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

