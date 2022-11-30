ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,738,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 158,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $335,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $4,961,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

