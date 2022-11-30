ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 464,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

CNOB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

