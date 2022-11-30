Conflux Market Cap Achieves $60.26 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $60.26 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,877.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00469528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00120524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.00825891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00673314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00252134 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02887077 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,907,648.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

