Condor Capital Management Takes $35,000 Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCICU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Jack Creek Investment Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

