Condor Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,100 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAOO. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $17,847,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,932,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DAOO opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

