Condor Capital Management Acquires 4,750 Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 475.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,891,000.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.