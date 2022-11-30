Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

