Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,263.68

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,263.68 ($27.08) and traded as low as GBX 2,016 ($24.12). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($24.17), with a volume of 85,285 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,850 ($34.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.55) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Computacenter to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,080 ($36.85) to GBX 2,450 ($29.31) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,694 ($32.23).

Computacenter Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,937.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,260.47.

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

Computacenter Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

