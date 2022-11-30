Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.14. Compass Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMPX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

