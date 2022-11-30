Comparing WeWork (NYSE:WE) & Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of WeWork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WeWork and Spirit Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Spirit Realty Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45

Valuation and Earnings

WeWork presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 191.20%. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $46.45, suggesting a potential upside of 14.14%. Given WeWork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

This table compares WeWork and Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.76 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital $608.39 million 9.34 $171.70 million $1.90 21.42

Spirit Realty Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% Spirit Realty Capital 37.70% 6.16% 3.22%

Volatility and Risk

WeWork has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats WeWork on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

