Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of SID opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.97.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
