Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of Hold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of SID opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,467,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 131,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

