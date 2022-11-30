Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 421,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $218,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

