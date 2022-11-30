Cobak Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.54 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $829,928.84 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00003137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

