Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $901,739.28

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and $901,739.28 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00507713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.38 or 0.30881541 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.