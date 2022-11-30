ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 19,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

