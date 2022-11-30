Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,008. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $697,679,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -898.00 and a beta of 0.31. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

