Citigroup Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target to $18.00

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GRTX opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

