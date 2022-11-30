CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.55

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 47820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

