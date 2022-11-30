Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.37. 2,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,329. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -300.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

