Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 732504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Featured Stories

