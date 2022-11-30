CIBC Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$76.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,976. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$95.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

