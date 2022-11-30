Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $216.68 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.76.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.