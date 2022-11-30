Christopher Lyon Sells 10,811 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,462.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Christopher Lyon sold 5,271 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $199,718.19.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $115,299.65.

Model N Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. 672,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 0.64. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after purchasing an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.