Christian Dior SE (CHDRY) to Issue Dividend of $1.02 on December 19th

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.0222 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Christian Dior Price Performance
Shares of CHDRY stock opened at $175.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.07. Christian Dior has a 1 year low of $134.32 and a 1 year high of $216.75.
About Christian Dior
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.