Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,315,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 3,407,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPRQF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

