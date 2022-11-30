Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.08

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 1391349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.