Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 21,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,081,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Chemours Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

