Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chavant Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $92,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.