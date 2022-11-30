Century Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Century Financial Price Performance
CYFL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. Century Financial has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Financial (CYFL)
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.