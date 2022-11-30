Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CPAR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 412,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 66,170 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,170,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 115.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 420,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 51.7% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

