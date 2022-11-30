CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Insider Transactions at CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $142,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.