Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carvana Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

