Carol W. Carpenter Sells 3,408 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 18,894,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,185. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $186.60.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.