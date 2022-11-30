Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $10.93 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and $211.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001866 BTC on major exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.97 or 0.07497056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00033854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,439,755,761 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

