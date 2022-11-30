Carclo (LON:CAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 13.88 ($0.17), with a volume of 1540572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.19).
Carclo Stock Down 11.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £10.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Carclo
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.
