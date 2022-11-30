Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 21,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

