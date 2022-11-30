Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.95. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.