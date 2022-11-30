Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in November

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
