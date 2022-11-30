Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Price Target to C$0.80

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of KRKNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,152. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.