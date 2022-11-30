Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Buys $32,360.00 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,598.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 9,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

