Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.31

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

LON:CLX opened at GBX 167.36 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Calnex Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.15). The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.48 million and a PE ratio of 3,380.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.36.

About Calnex Solutions

(Get Rating)

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

