Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.31

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Calnex Solutions Stock Performance
LON:CLX opened at GBX 167.36 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Calnex Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.15). The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.48 million and a PE ratio of 3,380.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.36.
About Calnex Solutions
Featured Stories
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.