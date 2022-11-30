California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,415 shares of company stock worth $82,784. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

