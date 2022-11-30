Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 91,841 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $60,433,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

