Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 69,200 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE ELS opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.