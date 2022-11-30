Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,017 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

