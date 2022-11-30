Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.20% of Zendesk worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,922,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zendesk by 505.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

NYSE ZEN opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

