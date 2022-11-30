Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,620 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $29,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

