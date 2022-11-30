Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $449.12 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

