Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 107.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 68.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 75,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

